Help Us Transition to a New Beginning

Hello friends, family, and kind-ressed strangers,

​My name is Sean Roelofse, and I am reaching out because my fiancé and I are going through a difficult transition and truly need a helping hand.

​We are currently in the process of moving to a new place to secure a stable environment for our future together. Right now, I am the sole income earner in our household, and with a very limited income, covering the upfront costs of moving has become overwhelming.

​We are humbly asking for support to help us bridge this gap. Any funds raised will go directly toward our moving expenses and essential groceries to keep us afloat during this transitional period.

​No amount is too small, and if you are not in a position to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us. Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support.

​With gratitude,

Sean Roelofse & Family