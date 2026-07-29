Help Us Train Our Boerboel to Become a Service Dog

Six months ago, our lives changed forever.

Our newborn baby spent his first months in the hospital, fighting for his life. What should have been a time of joy became a long, exhausting journey filled with fear, uncertainty, and countless prayers. Day after day, we stood by his side, hoping, believing, and doing everything we could to bring him home. By the grace of God, he’s here with us now—but the journey didn’t end when we left the hospital. The emotional toll of those six months is something our family still carries. The stress, anxiety, and trauma of nearly losing our child has impacted all of us in ways we’re still working through. We are incredibly grateful—but we also know we need support as we heal and move forward together. That’s where our dog comes in. We have an African Boerboel puppy with the temperament, loyalty, and intelligence to become something truly special for our family—a trained service dog. With proper training, he can provide emotional support, help reduce anxiety, and bring a sense of safety and comfort to our home, especially during difficult moments. However, professional puppy school and service training is expensive, and after months of hospital bills and time away from work, we simply can’t afford it on our own.



