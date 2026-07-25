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Help us to produce "I sorry, mama" short film

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$955 USD

Fundraiser created byUliana Kumina

Help us to produce "I sorry, mama" short film

Hi friends and family,


I am honored and excited to share that we have entered pre-production for the short film "I sorry, mama." which I will be directing. 


About the film:

"Orphaned by the war in Ukraine and facing deportation to Guatemala, two young brothers Matvei and Sasha run away from the USA in a desperate attempt to reach their homeland, forcing them to confront grief, brotherhood, and the loss of their innocence.

The film unfolds over the course of a single night as the brothers attempt to escape the country. The story draws a parallel between their physical journey and a deeply psychological passage through trauma and grief, leading to the painful realization of irreversible loss. Two young, broken hearts trying to return to a place that no longer exists—to a childhood they can never reclaim—yet ultimately discovering a fragile sense of hope in the most unexpected way."


"I sorry, mama." is the first part of the "I am sorry." trilogy, a series of fiction short films, connecting stories of vulnerable children and communities facing violence, trauma, displacement, and adversity, and finding hope in the midst of devastating circumstances through faith.

The heart of this project is our commitment to involving real people from the communities represented in these stories. By inviting them to participate as actors, we hope to create a space where they can share their experiences, process grief and trauma, and be supported through creative work, human connection, and faith in Jesus.


We are currently seeking financial support to bring this story into existence.

The Funds raised will go directly toward production (3 shoot days) and post-production expenses, including:


- Equipment rentals (lighting, sound, and camera equipment )

- Cast compensation 

- Travel and transportation costs

- Meals for cast and crew 

- Hard drives for the footage

- Location permits 

- Production design, props, and wardrobe

- Post-production costs

- Although many crew members are generously volunteering their time and talents, we still need to provide compensation for some key crew members.


It is an honor to steward this story, and we are deeply grateful for every contribution that helps bring this concept to life. 

This journey has been both beautiful and challenging, but we have faith that God is opening doors and making a way for this story to be told.


Thank you for your support, love, and prayers.

We couldn't do this without you,

Uliana




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