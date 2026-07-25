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Help Us to Move to Higher Ground - Liberia

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.

Fundraiser funds will be received by United Strong Christian Fellowship

Help Us to Move to Higher Ground - Liberia

Bible Pathway Mission Liberia Inc.

In the seasons of heavy rains and flooding, we are completely vulnerable to the elements; we need help so we can move to higher ground and safely continue in our mission.


My passion is to see children from every background come to know Jesus Christ, find hope, and discover their God-given purpose. I believe that every child deserves love, encouragement, education, and the opportunity to grow in a safe and caring environment. This burden for children has been placed deeply in my heart, especially for those who are vulnerable, neglected, or without family support.


Because of this calling, the Lord led me to begin building a mission school in my country to serve children and orphans. The vision is not only to provide education but also to create a place where children can experience compassion, guidance, and spiritual growth. Through this mission, we are helping provide food for the children while they learn, ensuring that their physical needs are cared for alongside their educational development.


Most importantly, we share the Gospel with them and regularly host chapel services where they can hear God’s Word, pray, and grow in faith. This work continues through prayer, support, and the kindness of people who believe in changing lives through Christ-centered education. We invite others to stand with us in prayer and support, so that more children can be reached, transformed, and given hope for a brighter future.


Mission Statement

Bible Pathway Mission Liberia exists to glorify God by preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, making faithful disciples, planting Bible-believing churches, equipping Christian leaders, caring for vulnerable children, and demonstrating the love of Christ through education, compassion, faith advocacy, and community outreach. We are committed to raising believers who know God's Word, live holy lives, and faithfully fulfill the Great Commission in Liberia and beyond.


Goals:

1. Proclaim the Gospel by reaching the lost through evangelism, crusades, village outreaches, and personal witnessing.


2. Make Disciples by teaching the Word of God, nurturing believers in spiritual growth, and encouraging obedience to Christ.


3. Plant and Strengthen Churches by establishing Bible-believing churches and helping them become spiritually healthy, self-supporting, and mission-minded.


4. Train Christian Leaders by equipping pastors, evangelists, teachers, youth leaders, and other church workers through biblical training and discipleship programs.


5. Care for Orphans and Vulnerable Children by providing quality Christian education, feeding programs, school materials, building mission schools and orphanages and spiritual guidance that gives children hope for the future.


6. Develop Godly Youth by inspiring young people to serve God wholeheartedly through biblical teaching, leadership development, conferences, and mentoring.


7. Strengthen Christian  Families and Communities by protecting and advocating for their faith and by promoting biblical values, prayer, integrity, compassion, and practical acts of service that bring hope and transformation.


8. Demonstrate Christian Compassion by responding to the physical and spiritual needs of communities through relief efforts, education, and acts of mercy that reflect the love of Christ.


10. Honor God in Everything by maintaining biblical integrity, faithful stewardship, accountability, and dependence on the Holy Spirit in every area of ministry.


Guiding Scripture

Go therefore and make disciples of all nations...Matthew 28:19–20

But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you will be my witnesses...Acts 1:8

Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress...James 1:27


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