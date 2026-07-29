Help us to build a Meeting House for our flock

Hi everyone, My family and I have a dream to bring the good word to to people who are in need most. We have been making a small dent in our little patch of heaven, but need somewhere to be better able to meet up for services as well as activities for the youth.

Any way you can help is greatly appreciated and like it says Help Those Who Are In Need And Your Path Is Assured.

We are a group of like minded folks who have a mission, can you help us make a difference in this time of trials and tribulation.

Thanks for looking, we are grateful for any opportunity to give back, if you know of someone who can help, please pass this on, Thank you