Help Us Through This Transition

We moved to be close to family, and my wife was able to transfer her job. I had to leave mine after ten years, and I've been having trouble getting hired for entry-level positions because of my experience level. I took a job with a box store to at least get something started.





The day before my orientation, my mother passed away unexpectedly during emergency surgery. I had to travel out of state for a few weeks because she was the caregiver for my 79-year-old father. He's now living with my brother and is in good hands.





Because of everything that happened, I didn't get to start that job. We've moved in with my in-laws while I wait for a state job or something similar to come through. I'm getting ready to start working at a local fast food place in the meantime.





Right now, we're trying to catch up on car payments, insurance, and food. We had SNAP for three months, but it was stopped because I wasn't working. We're doing our best, but we could really use help getting through this transition.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.