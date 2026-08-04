Help Us Through This Crisis

Two years ago, my dad passed away. Before that, in July 2022, my mom had two heart attacks and now needs constant care. My dad had a non-responsive seizure and became 100% bed bound. I have medical issues that prevent me from working, so I'm the one caring for both of them.





When my dad passed in 2024, we lost three-quarters of our income. My mom has little memory now. All three of us had service dogs who depend on us. All of our credit cards are maxed out, the bank accounts are empty, and there's little to no food in the house. I make sure the service dogs and my mom eat while I go without.





I'm facing months ahead with no way to meet our basic needs, food, medical care, housing. I'm terrified of losing our home, our service animals, and my mom. I've worked and struggled for nine years to build what we have, and I need help to keep us together.





Your support would mean everything to us. It seems like a lot to some and little to others but that will at least give us one maybe two more months to try and figure things out. SSDI has been filed on me over a year ago and now is back in review. I require two surgeries minimum in the near future on my arm and even still I will have permanent nerve damage and limited use of my hand. Until SSDI or the VA claim is accepted we will not survive another month without help.