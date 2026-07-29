Help Us Through Financial Hardship and Childbirth

Hello everyone,

My name is Made, and I am reaching out with humility to ask for support during a difficult period in my life.

My wife is currently pregnant, and we are preparing to welcome our child into the world. This should be one of the happiest moments for our family, but we are facing serious financial challenges that have made it difficult to prepare for our baby's arrival.





Over time, financial difficulties have left me with debts that I am struggling to repay. At the same time, our current living situation is not ideal for raising a newborn. My greatest wish is to provide my wife and future child with a safer, healthier, and more suitable place to live before the baby is born.

I continue to work and do everything I can to improve our situation, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. That is why I am humbly asking for help from anyone who is willing and able to support our family.





The funds raised through this campaign will be used for:

Paying off urgent debts and financial obligations Moving to a more suitable and secure place to live Preparing essential needs for our baby Supporting pregnancy and childbirth-related expenses Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help ease the burden on our family and bring us closer to providing a stable and loving home for our child.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean a great deal to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on our family's future and help us give our child a better start in life.





With sincere gratitude,

Made and Family