HELP US TAKE THE GOSPEL TO THE FORGOTTEN ROADS

A village waits.﻿﻿﻿﻿

A soul is crying silently.

The Gospel is ready, but we cannot reach them effectively.

We are raising ₦10,000,000 to complete the ₦36,000,000 needed for an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus, our lifeline to remote communities where people are longing for hope, prayer, and the saving message of Jesus Christ.

Every naira you give becomes a voice of hope:

• A prayer carried to the broken

• A message delivered to the forgotten

• A life touched by God’s love

You may never step into these places or villages, but through your giving, you will be there.

Please don’t scroll past this. Give today. Share this. Be the reason someone hears the Gospel.