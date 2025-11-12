Help Us Take the Gospel to Nigeria





Dear Friend and Kingdom Partner,

We're preparing for a Ministry Program and Mission Outreach in Nigeria, October 1–7, 2026, and we're inviting you to help make it possible.

This trip is a chance to share the love of Christ, strengthen believers, and bring hope to communities in need. We believe this is more than a journey — it's a Kingdom assignment.





Our Goal: €8,670

This is the estimated cost to carry out the mission. We can't do it alone — would you prayerfully consider becoming a Mission Partner?





Every gift matters, whether €20 or €500 or whatever the Lord places on your heart. Beyond the funds, your donation is a partnership in Kingdom work — an investment in people and in the spread of the Gospel.





"How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!" — Romans 10:15

How You Can Help

Give — toward our €8,670 goal Partner — commit to supporting this mission Pray — for God's provision, protection, and fruitfulness Share — pass this campaign on to others who might give

Thank you for standing with us, praying for us, and helping take the Gospel further.

With gratitude and prayers,





Pastor Yomi Olowo

His Divine Love & Miracle Fellowship

Advancing God's Kingdom • Reaching Lives • Transforming Communities