Help Us Take the Gospel Beyond Church Walls

In a world filled with hopelessness, fear, brokenness, and spiritual hunger, millions are searching for truth, healing, and purpose. Through Jesus Campaign, we are committed to taking the message of Jesus Christ beyond the four walls of the church and directly to the people — in streets, schools, communities, villages, campuses, and underserved areas.

We believe that one encounter with Jesus can completely transform a life, a family, and even a generation.

Jesus Campaign Ghana is an evangelistic movement dedicated to:

Winning souls for Christ Organizing gospel crusades and outreach programs Distributing Bibles and Christian materials Bringing hope through prayer, teaching, and humanitarian support

Over the years, we have witnessed lives transformed through evangelism, prayer gatherings, youth outreaches, and discipleship efforts. Many people who had lost hope encountered the love of Christ and began new journeys of faith and purpose.

However, the harvest is great, and the need continues to grow.

We are raising funds to support upcoming evangelistic missions and outreach activities across Ghana and beyond. Your support will help provide:

Sound equipment for outdoor crusades Transportation for mission teams Bibles and gospel tracts Outreach logistics and media evangelism Youth and school evangelism programs Prayer and discipleship materials

Every donation, no matter the amount, becomes a seed toward changing lives and spreading the Gospel to places where hope is desperately needed.

When you give, you become part of this mission. You become a partner in reaching souls, restoring hope, and advancing the Kingdom of God.

The Gospel is still changing lives, and together we can reach more people than ever before.

Thank you for believing in this vision, praying for us, and supporting the work of God through Jesus Campaign.

“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”

— Mark 16:15

Help us take the Gospel to the streets, schools, prisons, villages, and communities across Nigeria. Your support can help reach souls, transform lives, and spread the hope of Jesus Christ. Partner with Jesus Campaign today.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and partnership.