Help Us Survive the Summer Heat in Southern Nevada

A "perfect storm" of financial events has created an extremely critical situation for my wife and I. I never thought we would be in a position like this, but sometimes life doesn't turn out like you had planned.





We are senior citizens and have a limited income (Social Security) and have been dealing with mounting financial challenges for many months.





We have both been dealing with serious medical issues that have depleted our savings and caused us to incur significant credit card debt.





Here's where things got much more urgent. Over the weekend, we turned our air conditioning on and after 27 years, it quit running. (It is the original A/C unit from when the mobile home was built.)

We had added a Home Warranty since we knew if there was a significant repair needed, that we likely wouldn't have near enough money to cover it.

After sending their A/C tech out to inspect the system, through loopholes and "fine print", the home warranty company is not covering the repair or replacement as they are calling it "normal wear and tear".





We are hoping to raise enough money to replace our air conditioning system as soon as possible. The weather forecast is calling for 104 degrees as a high early next week. We live in Southern Nevada, so air conditioning isn't just for comfort, it's a survival issue since we will have 100 days of temperatures over 100 in the Summer.





With our debt to income ratio, we don't qualify for financing on the A/C system, so we are hoping and praying that enough people will see this and find it in their heart to help with any amount they can.

Hopefully, we'll be able to get this taken care of before the sustained heat gets here very soon.





All support will go directly to the replacement of the A/C system as soon as we reach the goal.





Thank you for taking a few minutes to read this far, and for any help you can give my wife and I.

We also welcome any prayers that you can offer whether you can send any financial help or not.