Help us survive: A family's plea from Gaza

My story: I am Aisha from Gaza. I have four children, and one baby girl needs milk and diapers. I currently live in a dilapidated tent in dire circumstances after my house was bombed and completely destroyed in this war. My father, brother, and half my family were killed in the bombing. My husband was injured in his leg in the same attack and suffers from chronic asthma as a result of the war. He is unable to provide for my children because of his injury. My children are malnourished due to lack of food and the famine we endured. I cannot afford these necessities because of their exorbitant prices and my lack of money. I implore you to help me as much as you can so I can provide food, fruit, milk, and diapers for my baby girl. I also want to buy a new tent to replace my worn-out and torn one, which has been eaten by rodents. I beg you to look upon me and my children with compassion. May God bless you and reward you.