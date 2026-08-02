Help Us Support Our Selfless Mother

My name is Charlize, and I am creating this fundraiser for my mother, a woman whose life has been defined by faith, sacrifice, resilience, and unconditional love.

For as long as I can remember, my mother has been the person everyone turns to when they need help. She is the one who carries burdens that are not her own, the one who shows up when others are struggling, and the one who always finds a way to give, even when she has very little left to give herself.

My twin sister and I are currently pursuing the same course of study. Like many students, we initially relied on a student loan to help us complete our education. We had a plan, and we were determined to succeed.

However, last year our lives changed unexpectedly.

My twin sister experienced a serious health scare, and naturally our family’s focus shifted toward her health, recovery, and well-being. During that difficult period, the emotional, mental, and financial strain affected all of us. As a result, both my sister and I struggled academically and were unable to successfully complete our second year.

It was heartbreaking.

Not because we lacked ambition or because we stopped caring about our future, but because we were trying to navigate one of the most difficult seasons our family had ever faced.

Unfortunately, that setback also meant that our educational journey became even more financially challenging.

My mother recently retired, and instead of enjoying the peace and security that retirement should bring after years of hard work, much of what she received has gone toward supporting our family and helping us continue our education.

Those funds helped us survive, but they can only do so much.

Today, my mother is actively searching for employment while carrying the weight of providing for our household. She pays for our home, electricity, water, internet, transportation, medical aid, daily living expenses, and our education.

At the same time, my sister and I are enrolled in a demanding full-time course. We are doing everything we can to complete our studies successfully, but balancing full-time studies with the financial realities we face has been incredibly difficult.

Finding employment has also become increasingly challenging. Opportunities can be limited, and the uncertainty surrounding our family’s finances has created immense pressure on my mother.

While our father is physically present in our lives, the reality is that the responsibility of carrying our family has largely fallen on our mother’s shoulders. Through our struggles and setbacks, there have been moments when we felt discouraged and made to feel as though our academic difficulties defined who we are.

But our mother never saw us that way.

She never called us failures.

She never called us disappointments.

She never gave up on us.

Even during moments when we doubted ourselves, she continued believing in us. She continued praying for us. She continued sacrificing for us.

She continues to fight for our future because she sees potential in us even when we struggle to see it ourselves.

What makes her story even more remarkable is that despite everything she carries, she still finds room in her heart to care for others.

My aunt is currently battling brain cancer, and my mother faithfully visits her, supports her, prays with her, and helps meet her needs whenever possible.

She is also the family member who consistently cares for her elderly mother, making sure she is supported, loved, and never forgotten.

Time and time again, my mother has chosen others before herself.

She has always believed that when God blesses you, you should become a blessing to others.

That belief is not something she simply talks about—it is something she lives every single day.

Even when she is exhausted, she serves.

Even when she is worried, she gives.

Even when life feels uncertain, she trusts God.

As her daughters, one of the hardest things for us is watching her carry so much on her own.

We see the stress.

We see the sleepless nights.

We see the worry behind her smile.

We hear the concerns about tuition, household bills, transportation, and how everything will be paid for.

Last year was one of the most difficult years our family has ever experienced, and we do not want history to repeat itself.

The stress affected all of us.

Watching our mother struggle under the weight of so many responsibilities affects us deeply because we love her and because we know how much she sacrifices for everyone around her.

We want her to have room to breathe.

We want her to have hope.

We want her to know that she does not have to carry every burden alone.

Most importantly, we want her to know that all the kindness, generosity, and love she has poured into others has not gone unnoticed.

As Scripture says:

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” – Galatians 6:9

My mother has spent years sowing kindness, faith, generosity, and compassion into the lives of others.

Today, I am praying that some of that kindness finds its way back to her.

The funds raised through this campaign will help cover:

• Tuition and educational expenses for my twin sister and me

• Transportation to and from school

• Household expenses and utilities

• Medical aid and essential living costs

• Financial support while my mother searches for stable employment

Every donation, regardless of size, will make a meaningful difference.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing our story and keeping our family in your prayers would mean just as much.

We believe that God often works through people, through acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you for every prayer.

Thank you for every share.

Thank you for every contribution.

And Mom, if you ever read this:

Thank you for choosing us every day.

Thank you for believing in us when we struggled to believe in ourselves.

Thank you for carrying burdens that most people never see.

Thank you for showing us what faith, strength, and unconditional love look like.

We love you, and this is our small way of trying to give back to the woman who has given us everything.

May God bless every person who takes the time to support, share, or pray for our family.



