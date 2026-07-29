Help Us Support Maria in Her Fight Against Gliobla

Help Us Support Maria in Her Fight Against Glioblastoma





There are moments in life that change everything in an instant.





For our family, that moment came when Maria was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and devastating form of brain cancer. At just 44 years old, Maria suddenly found herself facing brain surgery, radiation treatments, chemotherapy, and an uncertain future.





While glioblastoma is considered incurable, Maria continues to face each day with remarkable courage, determined to make the most of every moment with her family and loved ones.





But if you know Maria, you know that giving up has never been an option.





Maria is first and foremost a devoted mother to four children who mean everything to her. She is a loving wife, a loyal friend, and a dedicated employee who has always believed in showing up for others. Even after undergoing major brain surgery, while most people would have focused solely on recovery, Maria’s constant question was, “When can I go back to work?”





Her determination and work ethic are extraordinary. Throughout her recovery, Maria repeatedly expressed her desire to return to work, not because she had to, but because she genuinely loves what she does and takes pride in contributing to her team. Despite the physical and emotional toll of her diagnosis and treatment, she returned to work because she wanted to continue supporting her family, serving others, and maintaining as much normalcy as possible.





Since returning to work, Maria has already been contacted twice by her oncology team and instructed to report to the emergency room for urgent treatment. These unexpected medical complications have forced her to miss work and significantly limit her hours. Yet even in those moments, Maria’s first concern was not for herself. On one occasion, after being told she needed immediate medical attention, she asked her oncology team if the emergency room visit could wait until the end of her shift so she could fulfill her responsibilities at work. That level of dedication speaks volumes about the kind of person she is.





Today, Maria faces the daily reality of radiation treatments, chemotherapy, fatigue, and the challenges that come with battling one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. Yet she continues to meet each day with grace, strength, and an unwavering love for her family.





As our family focuses on supporting Maria through treatment, we are also facing growing financial pressures from medical expenses, travel costs, lost income, and the many unexpected challenges that accompany a diagnosis like this. While no amount of money can change the diagnosis, financial support can help relieve some of the burden and allow us to focus on what matters most—Maria’s care, comfort, and time with the people she loves.





We are humbly asking for your help.





Whether through a donation, a share of this fundraiser, or a prayer for Maria and our family, every act of kindness makes a difference. Your support will help provide stability during an incredibly difficult time and remind Maria that she is surrounded by a community that cares deeply for her.





Cancer may have entered our lives, but it will never define Maria. She is a fighter, a mother, a wife, and an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Through every challenge, her focus remains where it has always been—on her family, her faith, and the people she loves.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity, compassion, prayers, and support during this journey.





With sincere gratitude,





Jason, Maria, Nathaniel, Gabriella, Sophia, Joshua, and the entire Nimmon Family



