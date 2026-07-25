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Help Us Support Brian with Ongoing Medical Battles

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byNeal Family

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tommy Neal

Help Us Support Brian with Ongoing Medical Battles

I never imagined I’d be writing something like this again.


For many years, Brian has been fighting battles that most people never see.

Brian was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and although he has faced every challenge with remarkable strength, courage, and faith, the journey has never truly ended. Each time we think we’ve reached the other side, another challenge arises, reminding us that this is a road we continue to walk one day at a time.

Along the way, Brian fought COVID, and like so many others, he was left with additional health complications that affected his life long after the infection was gone. Today, he continues to face the daily realities of Chronic Kidney Disease, ongoing cancer-related concerns, and numerous medical issues that require regular appointments, testing, monitoring, and treatment.

What began as a cancer diagnosis became years of ongoing medical battles that continue to impact every aspect of our lives.

The physical challenges are only part of the story. Chronic illness brings emotional, financial, and practical burdens that are difficult to explain unless you’ve lived through them yourself. Medical expenses, medications, travel to appointments, and the uncertainty of what tomorrow may bring have created a strain that has followed us for years.

Through it all, Brian continues to fight.

He continues to show up each day with hope, to create, to dream, and to keep moving forward despite the obstacles placed before him. His determination and resilience inspire me every day.

The truth is that we never expected to find ourselves in this position. We have done everything we can to carry these burdens on our own, but the weight has become overwhelming. Asking for help is not easy, but we have reached a point where we need support.

The funds raised through this campaign will help with medical expenses, household bills, transportation costs, and everyday necessities as we continue navigating this difficult season. More than anything, it will provide some relief and allow us to focus on Brian’s health and our family’s future.

If you know Brian, you know his heart. He is generous, compassionate, creative, and always willing to help others, even when he is facing struggles of his own. He has never stopped fighting, and he has never lost his faith.

Above all else, we ask for your prayers. We believe God has carried us through every challenge so far, and we trust Him to continue guiding us through whatever lies ahead. If you feel led to donate, we are deeply grateful. If you are unable to give, sharing our story and keeping us in your prayers would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us during this journey.


“Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you.” — Psalm 55:22


With love and gratitude,

Mary Beth & Brian


*All proceeds and/or donations are going directly to Tommy (Brian) Neal.*

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