Help us STOP the Data Center!

We need your help! A data center is being quietly constructed 100 feet from the edge of our neighborhood. No one received any notice. The story from the NRH City Council is that it is too late to do anything about it. We don't believe that.





Help us fight back! Litigation is already underway, but we can’t take on the deep pockets of corporate developers alone. To win this fight, we urgently need to raise funds to cover the costs of: Attorney fees. Campaigning. And raising local awareness. We are already $25,000 dollars in, but if this case goes to trial, we could end up with fees in excess of a quarter of a million dollars.





Our goal is to shut down the NRH, Wuliger Data Center, and if possible set a legal precedent for Data Centers across our nation. Any gift you can give is greatly appreciated!







