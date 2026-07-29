Help us stop eviction

Hello my name is Kimberly! I am doing this fundraiser to help me and my son stop eviction. As everyone is dealing with hardships it is difficult for me to ask for help. I lost my job due to the company that I worked for deciding to make cuts due to lack of contracts. My son and I were cut due to being on the job for only a year. They cut by seniority. We were out of jobs for 3 months looking and applying daily, therefore we fell behind on rent 3 months and now face eviction . I was hoping to not have to take this route due to the many others who’s situation is more worse than mine but we have nowhere to go. We have been blessed to find jobs and every single paycheck since has went to paying this debt down. We now owe 3000 dollars short of our goal! If you find it in your heart to help please consider helping us! Thank you so much in advance and if you cannot help please keep us in your prayers as we try to navigate this difficult time! God bless each and every single one of you💞