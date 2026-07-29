Stage four lung disease now large mass eight lung









✝️

Family in Christ, we are walking through one of the hardest seasons of our lives. I’ve been seriously ill for two months, and my husband had to stop working to care for me and our 7‑year‑old son. Because of my health, he will not be able to return to work right now, and with no income, we are falling behind fast.

I depend on him for all my care. I have frequent falls with injuries, that will require more surgery! Found a mass on my right lung,

Pending Lung surgery , right shoulder and right hip surgery. All of this will require my wonderful husband to be my caregiver.

We are praying, trusting, and believing God for provision — but we also know He often provides through His people. If the Lord puts it on your heart to help, your support would keep our home stable and give me the space to heal.

Anything helps! We are behind on living expenses and our beautiful son suffers our shortcomings.

Please pray for us, share this, or give if you’re able. Your kindness is a blessing we will never forget.





Your prayers, your shares, and your generosity mean more than words.







