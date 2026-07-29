HELP US STAY SAFE DURING THE SUMMER HEAT 🙏🏾🙏🏾





Tiffany Gatlin

URGENT REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE WITH AC

Help Us Stay Safe During the Houston Summer Heat





First and foremost, we thank God for the blessing of having a place to call home. We are a couple both over the age of 55, and today we are reaching out with humble hearts asking for help during this extremely hot Houston summer.





Our home is in desperate need of cooling, and we are seeking assistance to purchase three portable AC units so we can stay safe and comfortable during the intense heat. As many people know, Houston temperatures can become dangerous, especially for seniors. The heat is expected to get worse before it gets better, and we are concerned about our health and well-being.





The total cost for three portable AC units is approximately $800.00. We are asking friends, family, neighbors, and kind-hearted strangers to please consider making a donation of any amount. No gift is too small, and every dollar brings us closer to having relief from the heat.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would greatly appreciate your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more to us than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us during this difficult time. May God bless each and every person who supports us.





With gratitude and hope,









❤️

Tiffany Gatlin



