Help Us Stay Housed, Fed, and Healthy

I am a single mother of two, doing everything in my power to keep my family afloat. I work two jobs, stretch every dollar, and still find myself having to choose between health insurance, bills, or groceries. No parent should ever have to make decisions like that.

Recently, I was removed from Medicaid — the only coverage that helped me afford my son’s medication for Crohn’s disease and my own medication for high blood pressure and diabetes. To keep my son healthy and make sure he gets the care he needs, I had to start paying for private insurance. It took a huge portion of my paycheck, and overnight our already-tight budget collapsed.

My son’s health comes first, always. But the truth is, I’ve been neglecting my own medical needs out of fear. If I go to the doctor and something is wrong, I could be hospitalized. If I’m hospitalized, I can’t work. And if I can’t work, we lose everything. So I push through the pain, the symptoms, and the stress because I don’t feel like I have a choice.

I’m asking for help so I can:

Keep my son’s Crohn’s disease medication consistent

Cover my own essential medications

Pay for health insurance without sacrificing food or utilities

Keep our home stable while I continue working both jobs

I’m not looking for a handout — just a lifeline. Anything you give will go directly toward keeping my children healthy, keeping our lights on, and giving us a chance to breathe again.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and caring. Your support means more than you know.