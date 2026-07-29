A Helping Hand for a Mom Working Toward Stability





Every parent wants to provide a safe, stable, and secure life for their child. I’m working hard every day to do exactly that, but recent challenges with childcare and transportation have made that journey much more difficult. I’m reaching out for help during this temporary setback so I can continue working, caring for my daughter, and building a stronger future for our family. If you’re able to help, a donation of any amount toward childcare and transportation expenses would make a meaningful difference. Sharing this request with friends, family, or your community is another valuable way to support us and help us move closer to long-term stability.



