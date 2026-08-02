Help Us Stay Afloat During Disability Appeal

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but right now I don't have another option. I recently gave birth to my beautiful daughter and have been battling postpartum depression and anxiety. Under the care of my psychiatrist, I applied for short-term disability so I could focus on getting the treatment I need before returning to work. Unfortunately, my psychiatrist's paperwork was not completed correctly, resulting in my short-term disability claim being denied. Because of this, I will not receive any income for at least the next month while I go through the appeals process. Until the appeal is resolved, I am unable to return to work or receive the benefits I was counting on.





This unexpected situation has left me struggling to cover basic living expenses, including rent, utilities, groceries, diapers, formula, and other necessities for my newborn. The financial stress has also made my postpartum depression and anxiety even more difficult to manage. If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help us stay afloat while I work through the appeals process and focus on my recovery. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide. It truly means more than words can express as I work toward healing and providing the best life I can for my daughter.