Help us start over please. God is our King.

I wish I could sit in front of you all and articulate how this has affected my family and many others. We went in not expecting anything. But we had a dream to be safe to be free of persecution to work and be recognized to walk the streets safe, to be where for once in my life I could fly a Flag I would be proud of, The American Flag...and sing the Anthem ...The Star Spangled Banner which was written in 1814 by Francis Scott Key after he witnessed the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. I've read every single Louis L'amour book from 7 years old...some twice some three times...every one...and all the biographys on the cowboys. I know every state...the climate the people the demographics etc..I know so much of American history...i had so many dreams this year to travel the great roads..to work hard.. start a Business, watch my wife bloom in her love to care for people who are dying..to care for them..to find a great Church, to give back with gratitude to the American people, We did everything..and we were told we approved on September 11th 2025 , We were told to sell be ready to leave immediately. Tickets in a week...keep watching your emails. So expectation was given. Then nothing...at all. Medicals expired..still we dreamt..10 months later ,30th June 2026 the same day all the riots took place here, same day A person from EFF took to TikTok to warn all us whites we are next to be slaughtered our wives raped..driven out of South Africa, we recieve inlegiable letters en mass. What a day. Devestation..I separated from my wife earlier in the year because our savings were exhausted waiting to leave...I had to take a mediocre daily job where she couldn't stay with me where I worked to make ends meet and now, broken as with most families..left with a 23 kg suitcase each separated by distance and now destitution, not even a car. 61 and 57...how?? where do we go? How do we start over? People labelling us all as some sort of criminals...which we are not. We are all good hardworking Godly people. Hardworking and would have made the best Americans. Where do we turn? Why did they wait 10 months to tell us? Why did they tell us to sell everything and be ready? All of us? Families have been destroyed and split apart. We are the best of people. South Africans around the world are known as hard workers saught after because of their work ethic. Godly people.





Now..I sit..my wife NOT next to me..destitution rears its head, impossible to find decent paying work because of laws and my color my marriage on the rocks my wife devestated and far from me my arms not around her. How do I fix this? How do I fix this?

90% of people and families who got this letter..were from August September October November 2025. It's like a mass dump.





How do do I fix my life now? Why did they wait for 10mths? To tell us. I refuse to blame anyone but the process. The process and what has happened to us and others is morally indefensible.





We need around 60000rand (3500usd) to buy a car...so I can go see my wife..you need a vehicle here to work. The rest (1500usd) is to help buy some furniture and get a flat..and to get us to Johannesburg where we will be near our grandkids as they to were given the letter and are in trouble..so we can get try get work there and try and support them to. This is very humbling for me to even ask. But I have to...otherwise we're we are..it will be almost impossible to start again without a car etc. I humbly ask for your Help.





Yet I still say. God Bless America. God Bless Donald Trump. When I hear the Star Spangled Banner..I sing it with Tears in my eyes as there are now.