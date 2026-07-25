Help Us Start Over And Save Our Beloved Reptile





Hi everyone,

We never imagined we’d be in a position where we’d need to ask for help, but life has taken an unexpected turn, and we’re doing everything we can to get back on our feet.

My boyfriend and I are trying to move out of state for a fresh start and a chance at a more stable future. Recently, I lost my job, and while I’m doing everything I can by working from home, it hasn’t been enough to keep up with the financial challenges we’re facing.

On top of the stress of relocating, one of our beloved reptiles has been diagnosed with Metabolic Bone Disease (MBD) and needs surgery along with ongoing veterinary care. Our reptiles are family to us, and watching one of them struggle has been heartbreaking. We want to give our pet the best chance at recovery, but the cost of treatment is more than we can afford on our own.

We’re hoping to raise $4,000.00 to help cover the costs of moving out of state, veterinary bills, surgery, medications, and the essentials we’ll need as we rebuild our lives. Every dollar brings us one step closer to a safe home and getting our reptile the care they desperately need.

If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean the world to us. If you can’t donate, sharing our fundraiser with your family and friends would help us just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, prayers, donations, or shares. Your support gives us hope during one of the hardest times we’ve ever faced.

With love and gratitude,

Azia & Jordan



