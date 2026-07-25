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Jamal "The Carpenter" Grant Journey to Healing

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$60 USD

Fundraiser created byMARSHA HURLEY

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamal Grant

Jamal "The Carpenter" Grant Journey to Healing

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you today with hopeful hearts and a humble request for support for a truly remarkable man, Jamal Grant.

For those who know Jamal, you know that he is the definition of selflessness—a man who would quite literally take the shirt off his back to help a stranger in need. As a skilled carpenter, Jamal has spent decades using his hands and heart to build and repair homes for others, never asking for anything in return. Over the years, he has opened his own home to shelter those without a place to stay, quietly funded tuition for students pursuing an education, and regularly spent his time and resources feeding the homeless. He has poured so much love into our community and touched countless lives.

As a loving husband, a dedicated father to four incredible children, and a cornerstone of our family and community, Jamal brings light, strength, and joy to everyone around him. Now, as he faces a tough battle against prostate cancer, he is unable to work—and it is our turn to stand by his side and care for the man who has spent a lifetime caring for others.

To give Jamal the best possible chance at a full recovery, his care team has designed a comprehensive, intensive treatment plan focused on healing his body inside and out. However, the cost of these necessary treatments and supportive care is significant, and the financial burden on his family while Jamal is away from work is more than they can navigate alone.

Our goal is to raise $40,000 to fully cover the following critical components of his care:

  1. 25 Days of Intensive Lifestyle Center Therapy
  2. 23 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Treatments
  3. 2 Weeks of Specialized Physical Therapy
  4. Targeted Nutritional Therapy: Essential vitamins, minerals, and natural herbs for treatment support
  5. Home Health Care: Ongoing medical and recovery support at home

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward funding these life-saving treatments and allowing Jamal to focus entirely on healing without the overwhelming stress of medical bills and living expenses.

If you are able to contribute financially, please know that no donation is too small—every gift makes a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate at this time, you can still help immensely by sharing this letter with your network and keeping Jamal and our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and generosity during this challenging journey.

May God bless you for your kindness,

The Grant Family

"Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ."Galatians 6:2

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