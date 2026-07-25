Help us Spread The Gospel Across Kenya

My name is Pastor Elizabeth Mungai from Kenya. God has called me to reach people through evangelism, prayer, and helping struggling families in poor communities.

Every week, we travel to villages and remote areas to preach the Gospel, encourage the hopeless, pray for the sick, and support vulnerable children and families. Many lives are being touched, but we are facing financial challenges that make it difficult to continue the outreach work.

We urgently need support for transportation, Bibles, sound equipment, outreach missions, and helping needy families during evangelism programs.

Any donation, big or small, will help us continue spreading hope and the message of God’s love to those who desperately need it.

Please support our mission and keep us in your prayers.

God bless you abundantly.