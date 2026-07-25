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Justice for Sinu — Help Us Pursue Accountability

Goal$55,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byShalu Mayer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shalu Mayer

Justice for Sinu — Help Us Pursue Accountability

Hello, my name is Shalu Mayer-Simpson.


I am raising funds to pursue legal action and to have the circumstances surrounding my sister, Sinu Simpson's death independently investigated.


Our goal is to uncover the truth, seek accountability and help prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.


About Sinu


Sinu was born after suffering severe oxygen deprivation during birth.

Necessary medical interventions before, during and after her delivery as a baby were not carried out. Our parents were never informed about Sinu's condition of the possible consequences. It was only when her developmental progress became noticeably slower than that of other children that they began to realize how profoundly the lack of oxygen at birth would affect the course of her entire life.


Despite these challenges, Sinu was a person full of warmth, kindness and joy. She loved travelling, going out to restaurants and her greatest simple pleasure was enjoying a cup of coffee.


At school, Sinu was bullied and throughout her life she never had access to educational support or specialist services she needed, either as a child or as an adult.

Yet she remained kind hearted, open, and incredibly generous toward everyone she met.


What Happened

Based on our review of her medical records, here is the timeline as we understand it:


  1. Sinu arrived at the hospital well within the four-hour "golden window" during which clot-dissolving treatment (thrombolysis) is most effective for stroke patients.
  2. A CT scan at the time showed no evidence of hemorrhage — meaning nothing in the imaging ruled out thrombolysis as a treatment option.
  3. Despite this, thrombolysis was not administered.
  4. She was instead given multiple doses of fentanyl, apparently to sedate her for an MRI, and was put under anesthesia twice.
  5. Roughly ten hours after arrival, she underwent a thrombectomy — a much later and more invasive intervention.
  6. Following that procedure, she suffered a massive hemorrhage, from which she did not recover.


We are not doctors, and we know that hindsight can make clinical decisions look clearer than they were in the moment. But the gap between the treatment window that was available and the treatment that was actually given is one we — and the legal counsel we've consulted — believe deserves serious scrutiny.


We lost Sinu and five days later, our father also passed away, heart broken by the devastating loss of his gentle daughter.


Here is a video that tells the story of my sister, Sinu Simpson - a kind, gentle, and loving person whose life was shaped by birth complications and ended under circumstances our family believes deserve an independent review.


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2pUkp6VTuqc


Why We're Raising Funds

Pursuing a medical malpractice claim is not simple, and it is not cheap. It requires:

  1. Independent medical expert review of the full hospital record
  2. Retaining experienced malpractice counsel
  3. Court filing fees and litigation costs
  4. Time — these cases can take years to resolve


We are not doing this for money. We are doing this because we believe our sister's death may have been preventable, and because accountability matters — not just for our family, but for other patients who walk into that hospital's doors during their own "golden window."


Our Fundraising Goal $55,000

If less funding is ultimately required than anticipated, any remaining funds will be used solely for costs directly related to legal proceedings or donated to an organisation supporting individuals with disabilities.


How You Can Help

Every contribution — whatever the amount — helps us move forward with the expert reviews and legal representation this case requires. If you're not able to give, sharing this campaign with others is just as valuable.


Thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with our family as we try to find some measure of answers and justice for our sweet little Sinu.


Sinu spent her entire life showing kindness, compassion, and love to others.


We miss her dearly every single day!

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