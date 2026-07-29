Help Us Secure Legal Representation for My Son

All funds raised will be used solely for legal defense costs .





My name is Sonja and I am reaching out as a mother who is doing everything she can to make sure her son receives fair and proper legal representation during the most difficult time of his life. My son is currently incarcerated and facing very serious charges. We are trusting God for truth, justice, and clarity. We also understand that a case of this magnitude requires experienced legal counsel.





The purpose of this campaign is to raise funds to secure an attorney who can advocate for him, guide us through the legal process, and ensure that his rights are protected. Several attorneys have explained that legal fees for a case like this can be extremely high. The initial retainer alone is far beyond what I can manage on my own.





Every contribution, whether large or small, brings us closer to providing him with the representation he needs. These funds will go directly toward attorney fees and legal expenses only. I will provide updates as we move forward and I am deeply grateful for every prayer, every share, and every donation.





Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult season. Your support means more than you know.