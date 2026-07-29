Help Us Secure Land for Mission Bible Institute

The future of a community is transformed when God's Word is taught, lived, and passed on to future generations. Today, we invite you to become part of a vision that will impact countless lives for years to come.

We are raising funds to purchase an 80 by 100 parcel of land in Adi Etulo, Benue State, Nigeria, for the establishment of a Mission Bible Institute—a center dedicated to training pastors, missionaries, church leaders, and believers for effective Christian service.

This institute will serve as a place of spiritual growth, biblical education, leadership development, and missionary preparation. Through it, many will be equipped to spread the Gospel, strengthen local churches, and bring hope to communities across Nigeria and beyond.

However, this vision cannot become a reality without your support. We are calling on individuals, churches, ministries, organizations, and friends of the Gospel to partner with us in acquiring this strategic piece of land.

No gift is too small, and no contribution is insignificant. Every donation brings us one step closer to establishing a lasting legacy that will continue to bear fruit for generations.

Together, we can build a foundation for biblical training, discipleship, and kingdom advancement in Adi Etulo.

Please give generously, pray fervently, and share this appeal with others. Your support today will help raise and equip tomorrow's servants of God.

"The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few." — Matthew 9:37

Join us in building a center that will train laborers for the Lord's harvest.