Help Us Secure an Appeal Attorney





Our family is asking for support during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced. We are raising funds to hire an experienced appellate attorney to review our loved one’s case and pursue an appeal.





Our loved one is a devoted husband and father who means everything to his family. His children love him deeply, and his absence is felt every single day. Despite his circumstances, he continues to be a source of love, strength, and encouragement for those who care about him.





We firmly believe in his innocence and believe he was wrongfully convicted. Our family feels that there are important issues that deserve to be carefully reviewed through the appeals process. We are committed to pursuing every legal avenue available to ensure his case receives a thorough and fair examination.





The cost of pursuing an appeal is significant. Attorney fees, court transcripts, legal filings, and other necessary expenses place a financial burden on our family that we cannot manage alone. Securing experienced appellate representation is essential, but it comes with costs that are beyond our current means.





We are humbly asking for any support you can give. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the legal expenses associated with hiring an appeal attorney and pursuing the appeal process. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Your help gives our family hope and the opportunity to continue fighting for justice and a fair review of our loved one’s case.





With gratitude,

A Family Seeking Justice and Hope ❤️



