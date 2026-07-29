Help us say goodbye to Krystal Monroe

Our hearts are broken after the sudden loss of our beloved sister, Krystal, a devoted mother, cherished daughter, and true friend to so many.

She poured so much love into her son Myles, her family, and everyone lucky enough to know her. Her warmth, strength, and kindness touched countless lives, and she will be deeply missed every single day.

We are now facing significant final expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation — no matter the size — will help us give her the dignified farewell she deserves as we navigate the days ahead.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any love, prayers, or support you can share. Every bit helps us honor her memory and take care of her loved ones.





With deepest gratitude,

Jason monroe, Andrew Pelkey, Myles Turner and Family ❤️