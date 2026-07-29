Help Us Save WWII History

Our reenactment group is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of World War II through educational events and living history displays. Recently, the organization we have operated with announced it is shutting down, putting many important artifacts and vehicles at risk of being lost. Among these is a Sdkfz. 251 half track replica, a unique vehicle that has been a centerpiece at our explosive reenactment battle events that bring history to life. It is a powerful tool for teaching future generations about the past struggles the greatest generation went through to free the world from Nazi tyranny.





We are launching this fundraiser to save the Sdkfz. 251 half track and ensure it remains available for public education and remembrance. The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing the vehicle so our group can continue to use it at reenactments and community events. Our goal is to raise $100k, with smaller milestones along the way. By keeping this piece of history alive, we hope to inspire curiosity and respect for those who served in WWII to preserve the freedoms we experience today.





We are asking for your support to help us preserve this history. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal and helps ensure the stories and lessons of WWII are not forgotten. Thank you for considering a contribution to our cause.