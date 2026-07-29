Help us save Raja our beloved family member

Raja is more than a dog he is a cherished member of our family, a loyal companion, and a source of comfort through life's most difficult moments. Since we brought him home as a tiny puppy, he has filled our lives with unconditional love, joy, and companionship.

Over the years, Raja has faced serious health challenges that have required constant veterinary care, multiple procedures, medications, and ongoing treatments. Despite every obstacle, he continues to fight with incredible strength and resilience. We have done everything possible to provide the care he needs, exhausting our savings and relying on credit and financial assistance to keep him healthy and comfortable.

Today, Raja urgently needs continued medical treatment, specialized care, daily medications, follow-up veterinary visits, and another important surgery to improve his quality of life and help him live without pain and discomfort.Raja has been there for us every day with unwavering love. Now, we are asking for help so we can be there for him during his time of need. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to giving Raja the medical care he deserves and the chance to continue making precious memories with the family who loves him so deeply. I still owe my family and friends money for helping Raja.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign and keeping Raja in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can give Raja the fighting chance he deserves.