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Help Us Save Our home

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBill Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bill Williams

Help Us Save Our home

Update: My husband is recovering well, we have found a wonderful attorney that is working with us to prove the fraud. He is a wonderful man, faithful man and has worked hard over the last little over a month. The legal bill is already at 30,000 and would be happy to share it with anyone who would like to see it. All I am asking is for legal fees.

Update: My Husband is in the hospital with a stroke, the added stress of what we are going thru is taking its tole.

I didn't put the details of our financial situation of why we are facing the loss of our home. I am now. We trusted a private lender. for 7 years he was great, until he wasn't. He littlerly took our names of the deed of our house making it impossible to finance a reverse mortgage.

He has done other non compliance deeds that are being investigated by the county attorney.

He is trying to take our home, our equity our hard work and profit from it. I filed a Stay with the courts today, we will see if the judge is kind and grants it. I can not do this alone, I am asking for help stay in our home and fight the battle and make this man accountable.


Please try to donate and share this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



We are an elderly couple facing

the possible loss of our home after becoming victims of a serious financial situation beyond our control.


After a lifetime of hard work, we believed our home was secure. Recently, everything changed, and we are noweorkng through a legal situation involving our mortgage. While the matter is being handled through proper legal channels, the process takes time, and we are left in a very urgent position


My husband is currently recovering from a stroke, which has made the situation even more difficult for us to manage. What should a time of focused healing has turned into a stressful fight to keep our home.




We are humbly asking for help. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to keeping our home. If you are unable to give, sharing our story would mean so much to us.


Thank you for you kindness and support during this very difficult time.

With gratitude

Mary Williams

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