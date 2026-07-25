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Help Us Save Our Father Eduardo

Goal₱200,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byAmanda Gardner

Help Us Save Our Father Eduardo

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-hearted Supporters,


Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your prayers and support during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.


Our beloved father, Eduardo Ramos, 66 years old, has recently been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Hearing those words changed everything for our family. As we continue to trust in God's plan, we are doing everything we can to give him the best chance at recovery.


Our dad has spent much of his life working in construction, providing for our family. Through years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, he raised three wonderful children, always putting our needs before his own and teaching us the values of faith, integrity, and resilience. Today, he is a proud grandfather to three energetic grandsons and was recently blessed with a beautiful granddaughter born this April. She is the newest joy in our family, and our father dreams of watching her grow alongside her cousins. More than anything, he wants to live longer—to spend more precious years with the family he loves so deeply.


His doctors have recommended surgery, and by God's grace, this operation offers hope for him and for our family. However, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Despite exhausting our available resources, we are still $3,000 short of the amount needed to complete the payment for his operation.


Asking for help is never easy, but we are reminded that God often works through the kindness and generosity of His people. Scripture reminds us in Galatians 6:2, "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." Today, we humbly ask if you would consider helping us carry ours.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving our father the surgery he urgently needs. Your generosity is more than financial support—it is a gift of hope, a chance for more birthdays, more family dinners, more stories with his grandchildren, and, Lord willing, more years together.


If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you could keep our father in your prayers and share this campaign with your family, friends, and church community.


Please pray:

  1. That God would guide the hands of the surgeons and medical team.
  2. That our father would experience healing, strength, and peace throughout his treatment.
  3. That our family would remain steadfast in faith, trusting in the Lord's perfect timing and provision.
  4. That God would bless every person who supports us through prayer, giving, or sharing this campaign.


Even in this difficult season, we hold tightly to His promise that He never leaves us nor forsakes us. We trust that He can work through compassionate hearts to provide exactly what is needed.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and for standing beside our family during this difficult journey. Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not walking this road alone.


"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19


May God bless you abundantly.


With love and gratitude,

The Ramos Family


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