Family Of 4 Urgently Need a New Roof Before Winter

I am raising funds to help my family keep my husband's childhood home, which we recently purchased to prevent it from being sold on the open market. We managed to secure the down payment with loans from our family, but now we're facing urgent repairs that threaten our ability to stay in the house. The roof needs to be replaced, ideally before next winter, and the back porch has lost stability after 40 years of use. These unexpected expenses, coming so soon after buying the house, have put us in a difficult position. We poured everything we had into saving this home, and our kids have been thriving since we moved in. This house means so much to us, and we want to keep it safe for our children and grandkids for years to come.





The funds raised will go directly toward making the necessary repairs to ensure our home is safe and stable. If there is anything left after the repairs, we hope to start paying back the family members who generously loaned us the down payment. We are still adjusting to the new homeowner bills, and the added costs of a new roof and porch have become overwhelming. We are doing everything we can to keep this house in the family, honoring the legacy of my husband's father who built it 40 years ago.





We are incredibly grateful for any support you can offer. Your generosity will help us keep our home and provide a safe place for our kids and grandkids. Once we are back on our feet, we promise to pay it forward and help others in need. Thank you for helping us preserve our family's history and keep our home. Our gratitude is immeasurable, and we appreciate every single contribution.