Help Us Save Our Family Home

For the past 13 years, this house has been so much more than bricks and mortar. It has been our family’s safe place, where we’ve celebrated birthdays, Christmas mornings, first days of school, and countless precious memories.

It’s the only home our three children, aged 11, 8, and 4, have ever truly known.

Like many families, we faced challenges during and after COVID. Then our lives changed dramatically when I suffered a stroke. What followed was a long and difficult road of recovery, uncertainty, and financial hardship. While we fought to regain our health and stability, the financial pressure continued to build.

Despite doing everything we could to stay afloat, we have now fallen more than $50,000 behind on our mortgage repayments. We are facing the heartbreaking possibility of losing the home where our children have grown up and where our family has built a lifetime of memories.

This has not been an easy decision. Asking for help is one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do. We have always worked hard and done our best to provide for our family, but we have reached a point where we cannot do it alone.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping us catch up on our mortgage and giving our family a chance to stay together in the home we love. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing our story would mean the world to us.

We aren’t asking for a handout; we’re asking for a chance. A chance to keep a roof over our children’s heads, a chance to rebuild after years of setbacks, and a chance to remain in the place our family calls home.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,





Nick