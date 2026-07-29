GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help us save our cat !!

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byYxaliz Gerena

Help us save our cat !!

I never thought I would have to write something like this, but our family needs help.

A few weeks ago, our cat developed what appeared to be an eye infection. At first, her eye became pink and swollen, but over time it continued to get worse. The swelling eventually covered her eye, and we still could not see her eyeball. Soon after, green discharge began leaking from her eye, and despite our efforts to keep it clean, the infection continued to worsen.

A few days later, her cheek became swollen, hard, and painful. Although some of the swelling eventually went down, her eye continued to bleed because it irritated her so much that she would scratch at it. Recently, her condition has become much more serious. She barely eats, barely drinks, spends most of her time lying down, and becomes exhausted from simply walking around.

My dad has been doing everything he can to help her. He gives her medicine, encourages her to eat, keeps her comfortable, and searches for anything that might help her recover. Unfortunately, veterinary care is very expensive, and our family cannot currently afford the cost of an examination, testing, treatment, and medication. We even tried to obtain antibiotics, but we were told that they cannot legally be provided without a veterinarian seeing her first.

Watching her suffer has been heartbreaking. She used to be happy, playful, and full of energy. Now she spends most of her time resting because she does not feel well.

Today, she came into my room and went to her food and water bowls. I hoped she would eat, but she only managed to drink a little water. As I sat beside her, I started crying because I am terrified of losing her. When she heard me crying, she turned toward me and meowed. She is lying beside me as I write this.

She is more than a pet to our family. She is a member of our family, and we love her deeply. Seeing her in pain and feeling unable to provide the medical care she needs has been one of the hardest things we have experienced.

Any donation, no matter how small, would help us get her the veterinary care, treatment, and medication she desperately needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving our cat a chance to get the help she deserves.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve