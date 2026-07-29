Help us save our cat !!

I never thought I would have to write something like this, but our family needs help.

A few weeks ago, our cat developed what appeared to be an eye infection. At first, her eye became pink and swollen, but over time it continued to get worse. The swelling eventually covered her eye, and we still could not see her eyeball. Soon after, green discharge began leaking from her eye, and despite our efforts to keep it clean, the infection continued to worsen.

A few days later, her cheek became swollen, hard, and painful. Although some of the swelling eventually went down, her eye continued to bleed because it irritated her so much that she would scratch at it. Recently, her condition has become much more serious. She barely eats, barely drinks, spends most of her time lying down, and becomes exhausted from simply walking around.

My dad has been doing everything he can to help her. He gives her medicine, encourages her to eat, keeps her comfortable, and searches for anything that might help her recover. Unfortunately, veterinary care is very expensive, and our family cannot currently afford the cost of an examination, testing, treatment, and medication. We even tried to obtain antibiotics, but we were told that they cannot legally be provided without a veterinarian seeing her first.

Watching her suffer has been heartbreaking. She used to be happy, playful, and full of energy. Now she spends most of her time resting because she does not feel well.

Today, she came into my room and went to her food and water bowls. I hoped she would eat, but she only managed to drink a little water. As I sat beside her, I started crying because I am terrified of losing her. When she heard me crying, she turned toward me and meowed. She is lying beside me as I write this.

She is more than a pet to our family. She is a member of our family, and we love her deeply. Seeing her in pain and feeling unable to provide the medical care she needs has been one of the hardest things we have experienced.

Any donation, no matter how small, would help us get her the veterinary care, treatment, and medication she desperately needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving our cat a chance to get the help she deserves.