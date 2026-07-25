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Help Us Save My Husband's Only Land and His Health

Goal₦4,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byChinemerem Maryann Emmanuel

Help Us Save My Husband's Only Land and His Health

My husband and I are a newly married couple from Nigeria. We never imagined that just a few months into our marriage, we would be fighting to keep our lives from falling apart.


Writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever done. That's why i have chosen to remain anonymous because of the shame and fear surrounding our situation, but every word here is true, i swear on my late father's grave and on my life.


Earlier February this year, while preparing for our simple traditional marriage, my husband borrowed about ₦500,000 to pay ₦600,000 from a private lender in his hometown, using one of his pieces of land as collateral. We believed we would repay it quickly, but things did not go as planned. Because we could not repay on time, the debt has now grown to approximately ₦1,000,000.

Yes, because each month it increases by ₦100,000 and this is June. That means by July it will he ₦1m..


Soon after, the house we were living in reached the end of its tenancy. We urgently needed another place to live. My husband borrowed another ₦1.8 million from a different lender. By the time fees and charges were added, the amount to be repaid became ₦2.6 million. His second piece of land was also used as collateral. If he had told me, I wouldn't have accepted.


The greatest tragedy came when someone we trusted to help us secure a house scammed my husband out of about ₦1.3 million from that money. Our plans collapsed overnight.


Because of everything that followed, we were unable to meet our obligations. We were evicted from our home. Some of our belongings were seized by the Barrister in charge of the house. My husband even sold his car for far less than it was worth so we could recover some of our possessions, pay outstanding housing costs and rent a modest place to stay.


Today, our total debt is approximately ₦3.6 million.


Both loans is now at risk of increasing by ₦100,000 every month if we cannot repay it. If that happens, the debt will continue to grow, and my husband's two pieces of land, the only landed properties he owns could be lost.


As if our financial struggles were not enough, my husband has recently developed worrying health problems. He has persistent foamy urine, severe headaches, back pain, high blood pressure and abdominal pain. We have not been able to afford the medical tests and scans needed to determine the cause or begin treatment because every available naira has gone toward trying to survive and repay our debts.


I am deeply worried about his health and hope to raise enough not only to prevent the loss of our land but also to get him the medical care he urgently needs.


We are not asking for luxury. We are simply asking for a chance to save our future and rebuild our lives.


If you are able to contribute, no amount is too small. Even if you cannot donate, sharing our story may help it reach someone who can.


Your kindness could help us stop this debt from growing and prevent us from losing everything we have worked for.


Thank you for reading our story and for any support you can give. We will never forget your kindness.

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