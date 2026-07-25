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Help Us Save Lives Via "World Organ Donation day"

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySUNDAY FRANCIS

Fundraiser funds will be received by Pulse Wellness Humanitarian Foundation

Help Us Save Lives Via "World Organ Donation day"

Every day, thousands of people around the world wait for a life-saving organ transplant. For many, awareness is the difference between hope and heartbreak.

This World Organ Donation Day, the Pulse Wellness Humanitarian Foundation (PWHF) is leading a bold public awareness campaign to educate communities, inspire conversations, and encourage more people to become informed advocates for organ donation.

Our goal is simple: save lives by increasing awareness.

Through this campaign, we will:

  1. Reach thousands of people through community outreach and public education.
  2. Distribute awareness materials that dispel myths and answer common questions.
  3. Host youth-led advocacy events, media engagements, and stakeholder discussions.
  4. Promote ethical, voluntary organ donation while encouraging informed decision-making.
  5. Unite healthcare professionals, government agencies, students, community leaders, and partners around one shared mission: giving the gift of life.

Why We Need Your Support

Awareness campaigns require resources. Every donation helps us reach more people and create lasting impact.

Your support will help fund:

  1. Educational materials and awareness kits
  2. Community outreach activities
  3. Event logistics and venue support
  4. Media and digital awareness campaigns
  5. Volunteer coordination
  6. Documentation and campaign reporting

No contribution is too small. Whether you give $10, $25, $100, or more, you become part of a movement that could ultimately help save lives.

Every Gift Makes a Difference

Organ donation is more than a medical procedure—it is an act of compassion, generosity, and hope. By supporting this campaign, you are helping build a future where more families understand organ donation, more myths are replaced with facts, and more lives have the opportunity to be saved.

If you're unable to donate, you can still make an incredible impact by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, colleagues, and community.

Together, we can inspire a culture of hope, generosity, and life.

Thank you for standing with us and helping make this World Organ Donation Day a catalyst for lasting change.

Pulse Wellness Humanitarian Foundation (PWHF)

"Giving Hope. Saving Lives. Inspiring Change."

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