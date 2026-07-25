Help us save Joni’s mobility and our family car

A few months ago my wife and best friend Joni was in a workplace accident where she was injured.

We’re raising funds for Joni’s much needed knee surgery and to save our car by the 24th at the latest for the car.

She has already seen specialists and has done physical therapy, now she has to start over with worker’s compensation doctors.

This delays surgery and recovery so that she can return back to work.

The surgeon is suggesting an additional knee replacement on the other knee due that knee overcompensating for the original knee injury.

That’s why we need help now! We can’t wait any longer.

Our family car has been repossessed as a result of lost funds from her injuries.

We’re scared but hopeful. If you can donate or share, you’re giving us hope and mobility.

Thank you for being part of our journey.