A BROTHERS CRY TO HELP HOMELESS KIDS

Right now in Tana River, 30 young children are living without a safe place to call home.

Some sleep on the ground.

Some go days without proper meals.

None of them have the stable, loving environment every child deserves.

And yet, when you look into their eyes—you still see hope.

I know these children personally. They are not strangers. They are part of my community. They laugh, they dream, and they deserve a real chance at life.

That is why I have started this mission.

With only $800, I have taken the first step—but it is far from enough.

My goal is to build a safe children’s home and learning space where they can:

Sleep in a secure shelter

Eat proper meals every day

Learn in a small school (KG1[Pp1] to Class 9[grade9])

Wash, grow, and live with dignity

This is not just a building.

It is a foundation for their future.

🎯 Fundraising Goal: $12,000

This amount will help us start small—but real and sustainable.

💰 How the Funds Will Be Used:

🏗️ Basic Shelter & Setup – $5,000

Simple structure and safe sleeping area

Beds, mattresses, and blankets

Kitchen and cooking supplies

📚 Education (KG1–Class 3) – $3,500

Small classroom space

Books and learning materials

🚿 Hygiene & Essentials – $2,500

Toilets and washing area

Clothes, soap, and daily needs

🍲 Food Supply (First 3 Months) – $1,000

Daily meals for 30 children

Every dollar brings us closer to giving these children safety, education, and hope.

If you cannot donate, please share this campaign.

Someone out there can help change their lives forever.

Together, we can turn struggle into opportunity—and give these children the future they deserve.