Help Us Save Colorado Breast Cancer Families

Our Mission is to provide dedicated resources that meet the needs of those affected by breast cancer





A breast cancer diagnosis is very expensive, even with quality health insurance. For the underinsured or uninsured, a diagnosis can devastate the family. Mounting medical bills means many families are unable to afford important necessities, such as clothing, shoes, household items, personal care products, or baby and children’s items.





The Becky Baker Foundation has partnered with The United Breast Cancer Foundation to help meet the needs of these families by creating the Becky Baker Foundation Survivors Resource Center where these families are able to select from hundreds of free items their families need, relieving some of the burden, fears, and financial constraints facing those battling breast cancer. Our annual expenses are about $20,000, which includes rent for our store in the Pueblo Mall, cost for our accountant for our IRS 990 tax returns, Directors and Officers insurance, and other expenses.





In 2025, Our Survivors Resource Center in the Pueblo Mall gave away over five million dollars in merchandise to over 21,000 families in need.





Beginning in August of 2026, the Pueblo Mall is now charging our Foundation for the store space, and we are not able to afford the rent. If our Survivors Resource Center is to stay open and serve our breast cancer families in need, we must have financial help.