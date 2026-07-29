Help us roll again

I'm 42 years old and in the last year I've found out I have a left bundle branch blockage in my heart with an ejection fraction of 15% which means I get very weak and winded with no energy.i live on a hill with my girlfriend that isnt on a bus line.i have 3 different heart doctors,1 of which wants to put a pacemaker in to extend my life but I have to be cleared thru psych doctors first but my psych doctor won't approve me yet.Yesterday the only vehicle we had bit the dust,so I'm asking for help to get another vehicle so I can make it to my appointments.anything would be greatly appreciated.