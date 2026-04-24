Help Us Reunite with Our Family in Canada

After being found ineligible for the American Refugee process, we have exhausted our options in our current situation. Our son and daughter-in-law are Canadian citizens living in Canada, and they have offered us a path forward.





As parents, we qualify for a Super Visa, which would allow us to join them. But the financial cost of making this move is beyond what we can manage on our own. We have explored every avenue we know, and we simply cannot afford it without help.





This is not easy for us to ask. We never imagined we would need to reach out this way. But the safety of our future is at stake, and we are turning to the kindness of others who might stand with us.





We are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for considering us.