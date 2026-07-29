Help Us Return Home to Canada

Hi Everyone,
Here is our story:
(Español abajo)
This is something I never imagined doing. I never imagined I would be reaching out like this, but here I am - asking for help to bring me, my daughter, and our pets home to Canada.
We left Canada in 2015. After five years in Ecuador and almost seven years here in Mexico, I am more than ready to go home. Truthfully, I have been ready for some time, but finances have made it impossible.
In early 2025, I thought that was finally about to change. When my partner suffered a very serious hand injury in February 2025, help was offered for him — specifically for him “and his family” — to return to Canada. We were told there was a place for us, that our pets would be welcome, and that there were “opportunities” once we got there. Because of my partner’s health, his flight was eventually arranged for him to travel first. The plan was for me to drive later with our daughter, pets, and possessions - once I had taken care of the practical details.
Preparations began. Sorting out what to keep, what to sell, what kind of vehicle I would need, the insurance, the paperwork for our pets; readying ourselves for an international move and the long drive ahead.
But, then the plan - the "offer" - changed.
In June of 2025, my partner’s flight arrangements to Canada were finally finalized. At that moment the offer suddenly did not include “the family” - my daughter and I and our pets were left behind in Mexico.
Since then, life has been a series of survival decisions. Over the past eleven months, my daughter and I have had to move four times. I first moved us into town to make life easier, only to realize the neighborhood was unsafe. Shortly after moving to a safer neighbourhood, I decided to sell our car to avoid continual costly vehicle repairs; then I discovered that our house had toxic mold - explaining why we were feeling sick all the time. That forced an urgent sudden move, at which time we lost almost all of our belongings due to mold contamination.
With our fourth move we are finally in a decent home close to my daughter’s school. For the first time in a while we have balance and harmony in our daily lives. However, I do not want to stay in Mexico any longer – my intention and goal is to drive us home to Canada safely and timely.
After years of being a stay-at-home mom, I am taking courses and beginning online work. However, that will take time to build into real income and right now I simply do not have enough to make this move happen on my own. So as hard as this is for me, I am asking for help.
My fundraising goal is $30,000 Cdn (approx $22,000 usd). These funds will go toward the very practical costs of making that happen, including:
* • purchase of a reliable vehicle
* • vehicle insurance
* • medical insurance for traveling through the U.S.
* • pet health certificates
* • gasoline
* • accommodations
* • other essential travel expenses
It has taken me eleven months to take this step in asking for help. During these unpredictable and uncertain times I prefer to be at home, and as soon as possible. So, I am asking for help because after the withdrawal of the offer and resulting upheaval, I want to get us home and start anew. The responsibility rests on me because the reality is that my husband is unable - both financially and emotionally - to bring us home.
If you are able to donate, please know that every gift amount helps and will mean more than I can say. If you are not able to give a financial gift, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing the GoFundMe link of this fundraiser will mean so much to us - sharing is so important!
Thank you for reading; for your time and consideration; for caring. Thank you for helping us take this next step towards getting home and forging a new beginning.
Thank you,
Brenda
Hola a todos,
Aquí está nuestra historia:
Esto es algo que nunca imaginé hacer. Nunca imaginé que tendría que contactarlos de esta manera pero aquí estoy, pidiendo ayuda para traer a mi hija y a mis mascotas de vuelta a Canadá .
Nos fuimos de Canadá en 2015, después de cinco años en Ecuador y casi siete años aquí en México, estoy más que lista para volver a casa. La verdad es que llevo tiempo preparandome, pero mis finanzas lo han hecho imposible.
A principios de 2025, pensé que eso estaba a punto de cambiar. Cuando mi pareja sufrió una lesión muy grave en la mano en febrero de 2025, se le ofreció ayuda — para él "y su familia" — para que regresara a Canadá. Nos dijeron que había un sitio para nosotros, que nuestras mascotas serían bienvenidas y que habría "oportunidades" una vez que llegáramos. Por la salud de mi pareja, se organizó su vuelo para que él viajara primero. El plan era que yo condujera más tarde con nuestra hija, las mascotas y las pertenencias, una vez que yo hubiera resuelto los detalles prácticos del viaje.
Comenzaron los preparativos. Decidiendo qué quedarme, qué vender, qué tipo de vehículo necesitaría, el seguro del vehiculo, el papeleo de nuestras mascotas; preparándonos para un traslado internacional y el largo viaje que nos esperaba.
Pero entonces el plan —la "oferta"— cambió.
En junio de 2025, finalmente se finalizaron los arreglos del vuelo de mi pareja a Canadá. En ese momento, la oferta de repente dejó de incluir a "la familia"; mi hija, yo y nuestras mascotas nos quedamos atrás en México.
Desde entonces, la vida ha sido una serie de decisiones de supervivencia. En los últimos diez meses, mi hija y yo hemos tenido que mudarnos cuatro veces. Primero nos mudamos a la ciudad para facilitarnos la vida, pero nos dimos cuenta de que el barrio al que nos mudamos era inseguro. Poco después de mudarnos a un barrio más seguro, decidí vender nuestro coche para evitar reparaciones costosas y continuas del coche; luego descubrí que en nuestra casa había moho tóxico, lo que explicaba por qué nos sentíamos mal todo el tiempo.
Eso obligó a una mudanza urgente y repentina, momento en el que perdimos casi todas nuestras pertenencias debido a la contaminación por moho. Con nuestra cuarta mudanza por fin estamos en una casa decente cerca del colegio de mi hija. Por primera vez en mucho tiempo tenemos equilibrio y armonía en nuestra vida diaria. Sin embargo, no quiero quedarme más tiempo en México: mi sueño y objetivo es llevarnos a casa a Canadá de forma segura y oportuna. Después de años siendo madre que se queda en casa, estoy haciendo cursos y empezando a trabajar online. Sin embargo, eso llevará tiempo para convertirse en ingresos reales y, ahora mismo, simplemente no tengo suficiente para hacer este movimiento por mi cuenta. Así que, por difícil que sea para mí, estoy pidiendo ayuda. Mi objetivo de recaudación de fondos es de 30.000 dólares canadienses (aproximadamente 22.000 US dólares). Estos fondos se destinarán a los costos practicos de hacerlo realidad, incluyendo:
* • un vehículo fiable *
• seguro vehicular *
• seguro médico para viajar por Estados Unidos.
• certificados de salud para mascotas *
• gasolina *
• alojamientos *
• otros gastos esenciales de viaje *
• chocolate
Me ha llevado diez meses para dar este paso de pedir ayuda. Durante estos tiempos impredecibles e inciertos prefiero estar en casa, y lo antes posible. Así que pido ayuda porque, tras la retirada de la oferta y la consiguiente agitación, necesito llevarnos a casa y empezar de nuevo. La responsabilidad recae en mí porque la realidad es que mi marido no es capaz económica de llevarnos a casa.
Si puedes donar, debes saber que cada cantidad de tu donacion ayuda y significará más de lo que puedo expresar. Si no puedes hacer un regalo económico, tus oraciones, ánimos y el compartir mi link de GiveSendGo de esta recaudación significaria mucho para nosotros.(¡compartir es muy importante!)
Gracias por leer; por tu tiempo y consideración; por preocuparse. Gracias por ayudarnos a dar este siguiente paso para volver a casa y forjar un nuevo comienzo.
Gracias, Brenda