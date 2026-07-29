Help Us Restore Power to Our Home

Our house was built in 1948, and when we installed a new water heater, it overwhelmed our old electrical system and fried everything all the way to the street. Now we need new electrical lines run from the street to our house, the quote is $8,500.





With three little boys at home, we're struggling without hot water. This is our home, and we're out of options. We're already stretched thin, and this repair is beyond what we can manage on our own.





Thank you for standing with us.