Help Us Restore Our Church & Feed Families in Need

For many of us, our church is more than just a building, it's a place of faith, hope, friendship, and support. It is where we gather to pray, celebrate life's blessings, and stand together through difficult times.

Today, we're asking for your help to continue that mission.

We are raising funds to make much-needed renovations to our local church so it can remain a safe, welcoming place for everyone. Your generosity will also help us provide meals and essential support to families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference. Whether you're able to give or simply share this fundraiser with others, you're helping us strengthen our church and extend God's love to those who need it most.

Thank you for being part of our journey. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Together, we can restore our church, serve our neighbors, and continue building a stronger, more caring community.

"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed."

Proverbs 19:17

God bless you, and thank you for your support.