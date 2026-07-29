Help us replace our car

My name is April and Ive been a single mom doing it on my own. Last night, my transmission went out and I don't know how, I am going to continue getting to my job or take my kids to their dr appts and all the other important things in life. I have never done this before or ever asked for help. I hope that a miracle happens and yall can find it in your hearts to donate. No one owes me anything and I will greatly appreciate anything given. I will also, pay it forward in the future. As, you can imagine, living pay check to pay check. I have no savings to replace the car and that lead me here. THANK YOU, again for any and all donations you will literally be keeping a roof over my children's heads and mine by helping me aquire a way to work.